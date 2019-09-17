Sainik School Bijapur celebrates 56th Founding Day

The Sainik School Bijapur celebrated its 56th Founding Day with a number of programmes on Monday.

The celebration featured multifarious activities of the cadets reflecting their talents and abilities. It included dance, drama and musical performances besides club exhibition. It also featured gymnastics, band display, yoga and aerobics.

Shivayogi C. Kalasad, an alumnus, and MD, KSRTC, present on the occasion, reminisced his formative years in the school. He said that the firm foundation for personality was laid during schooling years. He said Sainik School Bijapur was a premier institute — an island of excellence. It has been providing quality education and produced numerous role models. He exhorted parents to encourage children to pursue careers in defence.

Principal Capt. (IN) Vinay Tiwari presented the annual school report. He spoke about the latest infrastructure development and progress of the school on the curricular and co-curricular front. Vice Principal Lt. Cdr. Ravikant Shukla and Admin Officer Major Vikram Singh were present.