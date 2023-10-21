Sail boat training camp begins in Gadag

October 21, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In a first, a sail boat training camp for children, youth and others has begun in Gadag at the historical ‘Bhishma Kere’ (Tank).

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and district-in-charge for Gadag H.K. Patil inaugurated the sail boat watersports training camp for children above the age of 7 years, youth and other adults in Gadag on Saturday. The camp will go on till November 5. Minister Patil offered puja to the sail boats and Bhishma Kere to mark the inauguration of the camp

The Tourism Department, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department and Gadag Sports Association have jointly organised the sail boat training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase training will be held from October 22 to 26. Subsequently the second phase training will be helf from Oct. 27 to 31 and the third phase from November 1 to 5. Every day, the first batch of training will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and the second from 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Addressing the small gathering, Mr. Patil said that sailing was one of the water sports that was included in Olympics and participation in sail boat training camp would help youth to take up training and begin preparations for qualifying for Olympics. He hoped that the camp would help in identifying talent sports persons from the region.

MLC and Chief Whip of Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L., Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT