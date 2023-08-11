HamberMenu
Said to be the State’s tallest man, Maruti Koli seeks financial aid for medical treatment

August 11, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Maruti Hanumanth Koli from Chintaki village of Aurad taluk in Bidar district stands tall at 7.5 ft.

Maruti Hanumanth Koli from Chintaki village of Aurad taluk in Bidar district stands tall at 7.5 ft. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The family members of Maruti Hanumanth Koli from Bidar district, who is said to be the State’s tallest man, have sought financial assistance from the State government for his medical treatment.

At 7.5 ft, the 40-year-old Maruti Koli, hailing from Chintaki village in the border region of Aurad taluk, is reckoned to be the tallest man in the State.

Maruti Koli’s unusual height itself has been the cause of several ailments in the last five years and he is finding it difficult to perform even his daily chores.

Maruti Koli had had normal growth until he attained the age of 15.

However, his growth rate suddenly increased and subsequently, he grew abnormally tall leading to several health issues.

Maruti Koli is the eldest of the three siblings and, he lost his father during his childhood, leaving his mother to be the sole breadwinner of the family.

She could not afford education for her children as the money she earned by doing farm labour could barely meet their requirements.

“I had worked in the agriculture field, ploughed the fields, harvested crops, grazed cattle, but for the past couple of years I have developed severe pain in my legs. Now, I cannot even stand for a long time or travel by bus,” says Maruti Koli.

He gets around ₹1,400 per month as pension under the Disability Scheme and it is difficult to get treatment with this small amount.

Maruti Koli has now urged the State government to extend financial assistance for his medical treatment.

