Sahyadri college students stage protest

November 23, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Shivamogga

Students of Sahyadri Arts college staged a protest in front of the college on Thursday, opposing the delay in appointing the guest teaching faculty. The students alleged that for nearly two months there had been no classes as the permanent faculty was busy with the evaluation of answer papers.

The guest faculty working earlier were relieved on September 23. When the classes resumed for the odd semesters, there were hardly any teachers left to take classes. The permanent faculty were assigned the evaluation of examination papers. The students alleged that there were hardly any classes, even though they had already completed 50 days of the semester.

The delay in the appointment of guest faculty has hit academics. Kuvempu University has begun the process of recruiting guest faculty. However, it has not been completed yet. The university, on November 16, released the tentative merit list of the guest lecturers. The students demanded that the university appoint the faculty immediately so that they could attend the classes.

At present, there is no full-time vice-chancellor for the university. Prof. S. Venkatesh is the acting Vice-Chancellor, and Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat CEO Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar has been given additional charge as registrar of the university.

