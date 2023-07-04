ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Sahyadri College stage protest

July 04, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Sahyadri Arts College, a constituent college of Kuvempu University, staged a protest on Tuesday boycotting classes and alleging lack of basic amenities in the college.

The students, who gathered in front of the main entrance, raised slogans against the college administration and demanded basic facilities. They alleged that due to poor maintenance of the structures, lights hardly work and water is scarce. Even after repeated appeals, the college administration and the university authorities did not bother to improve the facilities.

Drama show 

A few protesters walked into the auditorium, where Jammu-based theatre personality Lucky Gupta was performing his one-man show “Maa Mujhe Tagore Banaa De”, and intervened to stop the play. The protesters insisted that all the students watching the play walkout and take part in the protest.

The play was organised by the college in association with the Shivamogga district unit of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists. The journalists and the teaching faculty tried to convince the protesting students. However, the artiste had to stop his play twice.

