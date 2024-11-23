 />

Sahyadri College alumni meet in Shivamogga, Kuvempu University VC seeks their support to develop college

Published - November 23, 2024 06:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Sharat Ananthamurthy, Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, has appealed to the alumni of Sahyadri Science College to contribute to the college’s development. He spoke at an alumni gathering on Saturday at the college campus.

The government alone cannot fulfil all the needs of an education institution. Alumni should contribute towards improving the infrastructure facilities required for the institution. “The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) get a lot of support from the old students. Similarly, Sahyadri Science College has the reputation of providing education to hundreds of students. They are the true ambassadors of the institute,” he opined.

N. Rajeshwari, principal of the college, said the college which started in 1941 has provided education to thousands of students. Many of them are working in the country and outside. She also appealed to the old students for their cooperation in strengthening the college.

Former chairman of Legislative Council D.H. Shankarmurthy, who is also honorary president of the old students’ association, Ashok Naik, former MLA, Kuvempu University registrar S.M. Gopinath, and others were present.

