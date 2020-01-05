Sahitya Sammelanlogo released

The logo of the 85th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan was launched by Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Malaji at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Sunday.

After 32 years, Kalaburagi will host the three-day literary meet slated to begin on February 5.

The logo reflects the glorious past and the rich cultural heritage of the region.

In the middle of the logo, there are writings from Kavirajamarga, an earliest work on rhetoric poetics and grammar in Kannada language, written by the famous Rashtrakuta king Amoghavarsha and co-authored by a poet, Sri Vijaya, in the king’s court.

Then, there is a strip of tur dal crop, which indicates the “land of tur”, along with pictures of tumbi (ektara) and percussions (hand drums), manuscripts of Vachana Sahitya and the sculptures of the Asoka era. And, in the centre of the logo, there is a major rock edict of emperor Asoka found at Sannati in Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi.

It features religious places such as the 18th Century Sharnbasaveshwar Temple, the 14th Century Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Bande Nawaz, the Buddha Vihar and a church constructed recently. The logo also has the Kalaburagi Fort which was once the headquarters of the Bahmani Kingdom, built in 1347.

MLAs Subhash Guttedar, Basavaraj Mattimod and M.Y. Patil, MLC Thippannappa Kamaknur, Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, ZP CEO P. Raja and Police Commissioner M.N. Nagaraj were present.