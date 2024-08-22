GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sahitya Sammelana publicity in Mysuru Dasara: DC

Mandya is hosting the 87th Akhila Bharata Sahitya Sammelana in December; promotional drives will also be taken up in Srirangapatna Dasara and Chamarajanagar Dasara

Published - August 22, 2024 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The publicity campaign for the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana which is being hosted by Mandya in December this year will commence early and the promotional drives will be held during the famous Dasara festivities in Mysuru to reach the information on the mega Kannada event to a maximum population.

The drives can also be made part of the Dasara events at Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar, said Deputy Commissioner Mr. Kumara.

He also asked the committees constituted for the Sammelana arrangements to produce songs about the sammelana and also video messages from eminent personalities, inviting people to Mandya and make the sammelana a grand success.

The deputy commissioner was chairing a meeting on the sammelana arrangements in Mandya on Thursday.

He told the officers to plan for the publicity in cinema theatres, social media platforms, YouTube, bus-stands, railway stations, metro stations (in Bengaluru), and also radio stations.

The deputy commissioner told the officers to use letterheads with the logo of sammelana and Karnataka Sambrama in their letter correspondences. A circular in this regard will be issued soon, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj said around 2 lakh people are expected to participate in the sammelana every day. An estimate of the number of volunteers required for the sammelana will be prepared and accordingly, t-shirts, caps, and food needs can be planned.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner told the registration committee to announce the last date for registration for participation in the sammelana and thereafter open online registrations. “This will avoid misappropriation of cash and fake registration receipts.”

As many as 87 major roads across the State will be identified and Sammelana arches and publicity drives will be taken up, he said.

He asked the transport committee to identify government and private vehicles required for transporting dignitaries from the guest houses to Sammelana venues. Open a control room for monitoring the operation of the vehicles roped in for the sammelana, he told the meeting.

