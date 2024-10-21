Sahitya Sammelana: Procession Committee prepares budget estimate of ₹95 lakh

The procession committee of the 87th Akhila Bharata Sahitya Sammelana, which will commence on December 20, 2024, in Mandya, has prepared a budget estimate of ₹95 lakh, at a meeting in Mandya on Monday, October 21.

The meeting of the conveners of the various sub-committees under the procession committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on the funds to be sought towards the expenditure of the sub-committees in connection with the sammelana.

The meeting was presided over by MLC and Procession Committee president G. Made Gowda. Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy will hold a meeting on Wednesday, October 23, in connection with the sammelana. In this regard, the procession committee meeting was convened and discussed about the expenditure.

On the occasion, the conveners of 10 sub-committees took part in the meeting and presented their estimate of the outlay on the activities as part of the sammelana.

Made Gowda said the estimates had been prepared after a detailed discussion. “We don’t know the extent of funds the sub-committees are expected to get. Despite this, the estimates were prepared and the same will be presented to the Minister at the meeting,” he told the meeting.

The MLC said the estimates will be presented and more funds will be sought.

The cultural sub-committee has sought ₹31.45 lakh while the tableau sub-committee has sought a sum of ₹21 lakh. The Poornakumbha sub-committee has sought ₹1 lakh and the Scouts and Guides Sub-Committee has sought ₹1.30 lakh. Other sub-committees have also sought funds towards the expenditure required during the three-day sammelana. In total, a sum of ₹95 lakh had been sought and accordingly the estimates had been prepared.