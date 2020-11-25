Sahitya sammelana in Haveri from Feb. 26

Despite the pandemic, Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) has decided to go ahead with the annual literary meet, Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, this time in Haveri.

The executive committee of KSP met on Tuesday and decided to organise the 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri for three days from February 26-28, 2021. Before the meeting, KSP office-bearers met with Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and B.C. Patil and BJP MLA Nehru Olekar, all from Haveri district, to consult about probable dates for the event, said a statement from KSP.

“Since the number of COVID-19 cases are on the decline, we will appeal to both the Union and State governments to relax norms and allow us to hold the sammelana. We will hold the event following all precautionary measures prescribed by the government,” said Manu Baligar, president, KSP. The committee is yet to decide on who would preside over the function.

“We will meet again in January and elect the president of the sammelana,” Mr. Baligar added.