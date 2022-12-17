Sahitya sammelana: Donations sought from public

December 17, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With Haveri getting ready to host the 86th Akhil Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in January, generous contributions have been sought from associations and organisations, industrialists and businessmen to meet the event expenses.

Chairing the finance committee meeting of the literary convention in Haveri on Friday, vice-president of the committee and former MLA Sureshgouda Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Raghunandan Murthy made an appeal for generous contributions from various quarters.

They made the appeal after verifying the various proposals and grant requirements submitted by various sub-committees for organising the event.

Mr. Patil said that the State government had released a grant of ₹20 crore for the sammelana, while various sub-committees had submitted proposals for grants to the tune of ₹32.87 crore.

“So it has become necessary to get additional funds from various donors, industrialists, and businessmen,” he said, making an appeal to the donors to come forward to sponsor and take responsibilities of arranging food, accommodation and other facilities.

Earlier, Mr. Murthy briefed the meeting about the proposals and grant requirements by various sub committees. He said that while the government had released ₹20 crore, another ₹1 crore was expected from government employees. This apart, if all 20,000 members of the Sahitya Parishat registered for the sammelana, then an additional ₹1 crore would be made available later, he said.

Mr. Patil said that the marriage hall at Byadgi would be given free of cost and the Chief Minister would be requested to release additional grants.

Some of the participants in the meeting promised giving marriage halls and community halls free of cost to the delegates, free transport facilities and also promised financial assistance.

After verification of various proposals amounting to ₹32.86 crore, the accounts committee gave approval to proposals worth ₹19.93 crore.

Some of the approved proposals included ₹5 crore each for stage committee and food committee; ₹40 lakh each for procession committee and health and hygiene committee; ₹2 crore for accommodation committee; ₹1 crore for transport committee, ₹1 crore for publicity committee, ₹1 crore for media coordination committee, and others.