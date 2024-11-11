Sahitya Sammelana: ₹50 lakh set aside for drinking water supply

As Mandya will be attracting a large number of literary enthusiasts in view of 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in December this year, the committee that has been constituted to look into the drinking water requirements of the people at the event venues met in the district on Monday. Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, who heads the committee, presided over the meeting to discuss the arrangements made for drinking water supply.

The MLA said the participants must not face drinking water shortage during the events and all arrangements in this regard have to be in place.

At the meeting of the Drinking Water Management Committee of the sammelana held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the MLA said the drinking water must not be wasted and steps to ensure this have to be taken. Places where drinking water has to be distributed must be identified and arrangements have to be made accordingly.

He told the officials to ensure that 10 points for drinking water distribution are established at the main venue with each point having ten taps for participants. For this, the tanker at the venue has to be cleaned and the supply of purified water from the two borewells has to be ensured.

The required number of tankers for the sammelana can be availed from the MANMUL since clean water has to be supplied for cooking food at the venue, he added. The water can also be sourced from the borewell available at MySugar factory, and the water from source can be supplied after purification.

The MLA said small water containers can be used at the exhibition venue and also at the registration counters. Paper cups can be kept for visitors. A temporary water pipeline can be laid to the venue so that the water wastage can be prevented.

Executive Engineer and Committee convener Pramod Kumar said a budget of ₹50 lakh has been set aside for the drinking water supply during the sammelana. Necessary works can be planned under the budget.

He said a sum of ₹25 lakh has been sought from the Urban Development Department for laying a pipeline to the venue.