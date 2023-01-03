ADVERTISEMENT

Sahitya Sammelan panel chief visits Haveri venue

January 03, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

MLC and president of the Stage Management Committee of Sahitya Sammelan Saleem Ahmed and others during a visit to the venue of the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan on the outskirts of Haveri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

MLC and president of the Stage Management Committee of Sahitya Sammelan Saleem Ahmed visited the venue of the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan on the outskirts of Haveri on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements.

Mr. Ahmed visited the venue with the members of the Stage Management Committee and viewed the ongoing arrangements for erecting the main stage. He held discussions with them and sought details of the arrangements being made.

He said that as it was a celebration of Kannada and Kannadigas, people should join hands with the administration in making the event a grand success. He was accompanied by president of City Municipal Council and president of Procession Committee Sanjeevkumar Neeralagi and Social Welfare Officer Jagadish and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Subsequently, Mr. Ahmed also met president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US