HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sahitya Sammelan panel chief visits Haveri venue

January 03, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
MLC and president of the Stage Management Committee of Sahitya Sammelan Saleem Ahmed and others during a visit to the venue of the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan on the outskirts of Haveri on Tuesday.

MLC and president of the Stage Management Committee of Sahitya Sammelan Saleem Ahmed and others during a visit to the venue of the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan on the outskirts of Haveri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

MLC and president of the Stage Management Committee of Sahitya Sammelan Saleem Ahmed visited the venue of the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan on the outskirts of Haveri on Tuesday and reviewed the arrangements.

Mr. Ahmed visited the venue with the members of the Stage Management Committee and viewed the ongoing arrangements for erecting the main stage. He held discussions with them and sought details of the arrangements being made.

He said that as it was a celebration of Kannada and Kannadigas, people should join hands with the administration in making the event a grand success. He was accompanied by president of City Municipal Council and president of Procession Committee Sanjeevkumar Neeralagi and Social Welfare Officer Jagadish and others.

Subsequently, Mr. Ahmed also met president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.