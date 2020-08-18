Sahitya Prakashana goes online

Sahitya Prakashana, a well-known publishing house, which has published over a 1,000 publications in Kannada, including several by the best authors in Kannada, entered the online platform on Tuesday with the launch of its online book store.
Chairman and Managing Director of VRL Group Vijay Sankeshwar launched the online store of Sahitya Prakashana (sahityaprakashana.com) and its English publication wing, subbupublications.com, at a simple function held in Hubballi on Tuesday.
Recalling his association with the publishing house and the proof reading he used to do as a young boy, Mr. Sankeshwar said that book reading and writing was a good addiction and one should develop the habit of reading and writing.
Proprietor of Sahitya Prakashana M.A. Subramanya and proprietor of Subbu Publications M.S. Ritwik were present.
Siddu Mathad, who has developed the online store, briefed about the features of the facility.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath