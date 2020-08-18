Karnataka

Sahitya Prakashana goes online

Sahitya Prakashana, a well-known publishing house, which has published over a 1,000 publications in Kannada, including several by the best authors in Kannada, entered the online platform on Tuesday with the launch of its online book store.

Chairman and Managing Director of VRL Group Vijay Sankeshwar launched the online store of Sahitya Prakashana (sahityaprakashana.com) and its English publication wing, subbupublications.com, at a simple function held in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Recalling his association with the publishing house and the proof reading he used to do as a young boy, Mr. Sankeshwar said that book reading and writing was a good addiction and one should develop the habit of reading and writing.

Proprietor of Sahitya Prakashana M.A. Subramanya and proprietor of Subbu Publications M.S. Ritwik were present.

Siddu Mathad, who has developed the online store, briefed about the features of the facility.

