Sahitya academy awards announced

Karnataka Sahitya Academy announced its annual awards for 2019–20 on Friday. Vasudhendra’s novel Tejo-Tungabhadra, Kapil P. Humnabade’s novel Hanadi, Anupama Prasad’s Pakki Hallada Hadigunta, and Satyamangala Mahadeva’s poetry collection Panchavarnada Hamsa are among the works awarded for 2019.
While Vasumati Udupa has bagged the award for children’s fiction, senior journalist Cha.Ha. Raghunath has been awarded for essays.
Prominent writers Premashekhar, Rajappa Dalavayi, B.T. Jahnavi, M.S. Aashadevi, Shivananda Kalave, and Veena Bannanje are among the 10 writers chosen for the Sahitya Sri award for 2020. Amruta Someshwara, Vidvan Shanmukhayya Akkurmath, K. Kempe Gowda, K.R. Sandhya Reddy, and Ashokapuram K. Govindaraju have been chosen for the academy’s honorary award for 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath