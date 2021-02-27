Sahitya academy awards announced

Karnataka Sahitya Academy announced its annual awards for 2019–20 on Friday. Vasudhendra’s novel Tejo-Tungabhadra, Kapil P. Humnabade’s novel Hanadi, Anupama Prasad’s Pakki Hallada Hadigunta, and Satyamangala Mahadeva’s poetry collection Panchavarnada Hamsa are among the works awarded for 2019.

While Vasumati Udupa has bagged the award for children’s fiction, senior journalist Cha.Ha. Raghunath has been awarded for essays.

Prominent writers Premashekhar, Rajappa Dalavayi, B.T. Jahnavi, M.S. Aashadevi, Shivananda Kalave, and Veena Bannanje are among the 10 writers chosen for the Sahitya Sri award for 2020. Amruta Someshwara, Vidvan Shanmukhayya Akkurmath, K. Kempe Gowda, K.R. Sandhya Reddy, and Ashokapuram K. Govindaraju have been chosen for the academy’s honorary award for 2020.