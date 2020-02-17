Sahakara Sarige employees continue strike

The employees of Sahakara Sarige (Transport Cooperative Society) continued their strike for the second day on Monday, stopping all their services in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Udupi districts. The cooperative society, facing loss, has demanded that the government come to its rescue.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner had sent his representative to meet the protesters and listen to their demands.

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi spoke to former MLA D.N. Jeevaraj on this issue over phone. Mr. Jeevaraj assured the protesters that he will speak to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekhar held a meeting with officers of his department on the same.

E.S. Dharmappa, president of the society, told The Hindu that the Chief Minister had assured the society that the government would treat it on a par with KSRTC and BMTC. “We offer student passes on our route. The society has urged the State government to reimburse the subsidised amount as it does for KSRTC and BMTC. The last year’s due is ₹6.6 crore. If the government releases the amount, we can start our operations,” he said.

The society started in 1991 and runs buses on 76 routes. Around 12,000 students depend on the services every day. This is the only transport firm running on a cooperative model. Here, employees are elected to the executive body.

The KSRTC has been running its buses on the routes handled by the society for the last two days. “We have allowed the KSRTC to run its services under our permits in the interest of students and the public. The society will allow this arrangement until the legislature session continues. If we don’t get any positive response from the government for our demands, we will not cooperate with the KSRTC,” said Mr. Dharmappa.