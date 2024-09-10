ADVERTISEMENT

Sahakara Mitra award presented in Mysuru

Updated - September 10, 2024 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore N.K. Lokanath said here on Tuesday that cooperative societies were confronting varied challenges in the present times surmounting which will benefit the community at large.

He was speaking after conferring the Sahakara Mitra award at a programme conducted by Hotel Owners Credit Cooperative Society. The cooperative societies are increasingly facing lack of leadership in the absence of which the administration of societies had taken a hit. He noted that lack of training in administration and management of cooperative societies and said it was weaking the cooperative structure.

While there was a leadership crisis, the societies were also affected by lack of adequate participation by the members. There were also restrictions on availing credit from mainstream financial institutions like banks as a result of which the growth of the cooperative societies were stymied, he added.

Prof. Lokanath also gave away Sahakra Mitra award to B.G. Raghavan, Ramakrishna Hebbar, and R. Muralidharan, all from the hospitality sector. Narayan V. Hegde, president of the society, and others were present.

