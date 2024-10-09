Sahakar Bharathi criticises protest by PACS, SDCC in Shivamogga over refinance from NABARD

Sahakara Bharathi, an organisation of people involved in the cooperative movement, has criticised the recent protest by office-bearers of Shivamogga District Central Cooperative Bank (SDCC), alleging the decrease in the refinance facility from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Prasanna Kumar A.R., State Secretary of Sahara Bharathi, said at a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday that the protest held under the leadership of SDCC chairman R.M. Manjunath Gowda was politically motivated, ahead of elections to over 170 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), scheduled for December this year.

Members of PACS in Shivamogga district, staged a protest in Shivamogga on Monday opposing the cut in refinance loans from the NABARD to the district cooperative banks.

“The bank office-bearers had assured PACS loans of ₹1 crore each. As the bank is not in a position to fulfil the promise considering the bank’s financial position. Hence, the bank chose to blame NABARD,” Mr. Prasanna Kumar maintained. He stated the NARARD had been disbursing refinance to district banks as per the norms. There had been no cut in the amount. He also pointed out that financial irregularities reported earlier in the SDCC could have impacted the refinance from NABARD.

Further, he alleged the bank has not taken steps to increase the share capital and it failed to minimise the non-performing assets. Sahakara Bharati district president H.S. Mahesh and others were present at the press conference.

