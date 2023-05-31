ADVERTISEMENT

Sagar students stage protest demanding buses to college

May 31, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna met the students and assured them of more buses

The Hindu Bureau

Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna interacting with students of Government First Grade College in Sagar, who staged a protest demanding bus facility, on May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Students of Government First Grade College in Sagar staged a protest on Wednesday May 31 morning, complaining about the poor transport facilities due to which they fail to reach the college on time.

The college starts at 9.45 a.m. Those who could not reach the college by then were not allowed to enter the campus. The students staged a dharna on May 31 demanding proper transport facilities. They wanted Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna to visit the college and resolve the issue.

The MLA visited the college. He interacted with the students and college staff. Later, he assured the students that he would instruct KSRTC officials to ensure they got buses during the morning hours so that they could reach the college on time.

The college has a total strength of 1,140 students. A majority of them come from rural areas of Sagar and Sorab taluks. They depend on KSRTC buses to reach the college.

Similar is the problem with students of high schools. Many students walk long distances to reach their schools in Shivamogga district.

Dr. G. Sannagangappa, principal of the college, told The Hindu that the MLA visited the college and assured students that he would instruct the officers concerned to address their grievance.

