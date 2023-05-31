Sagar students stage protest demanding buses to college

May 31, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

Students of Government First Grade College in Sagar staged a protest on Wednesday May 31 morning, complaining about the poor transport facilities due to which they fail to reach the college on time.

The college starts at 9.45 a.m. Those who could not reach the college by then were not allowed to enter the campus. The students staged a dharna on May 31 demanding proper transport facilities. They wanted Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna to visit the college and resolve the issue.

The MLA visited the college. He interacted with the students and college staff. Later, he assured the students that he would instruct KSRTC officials to ensure they got buses during the morning hours so that they could reach the college on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The college has a total strength of 1,140 students. A majority of them come from rural areas of Sagar and Sorab taluks. They depend on KSRTC buses to reach the college.

Similar is the problem with students of high schools. Many students walk long distances to reach their schools in Shivamogga district.

Dr. G. Sannagangappa, principal of the college, told The Hindu that the MLA visited the college and assured students that he would instruct the officers concerned to address their grievance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT