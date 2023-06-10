Sagar police take caretaker of hostel into custody

June 10, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Sagar police took B.P. Manjappa, who runs a private hostel in Sagar, into custody on Saturday following a protest over the death of a 14-year-old girl in the hostel.

Relatives of the girl from Sorab taluk staged a protest in front of the hostel demanding a probe into her death. They suspected the role of Manjappa in the girl’s death. He gave the girl medicine when she complained of pain in her legs and also forced her to drink more than a bucket full of water, they alleged.

Following the protest, the police reached the hostel and took Manjappa into custody.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar told The Hindu that Child Welfare Committee members had been interacting with the hostel residents. “We will take further action as per the children’s statement,” he said.

The girl died on June 8, four days after she was admitted to the hostel.

