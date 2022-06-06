Sagar police arrest eight, recover areca worth ₹5 lakh

The Sagar police in Shivamogga district, on Sunday, arrested eight people on charge of stealing arecanut bags and recovered arecanuts worth over ₹5 lakh from them.

The arrested are Yashodhara, 23, Manjunath, 28, Aruna, 27, Sandesha, 22, Shashank, 21, Kartika, 20, Sandeepa, 24, and Sharukh Ali, 24. All are residents of different villages in Sagar taluk. They had allegedly made away with 12 bags of areca, about 675 kg, belonging to a farmer at Dombe village in Sagar Rural Police station limits on June 1.

Acting upon a complaint from the farmer, the Sagar Rural police registered the case and conducted the investigation. Within four days, they succeeded to arrest the accused and recovered the stolen goods. The police also seized two bikes and a van used by the accused for their criminal act, said a press release issued by the police.