Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna has assured people of Sagar that the government of Karnataka will not divert Sharavathi river water to Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on October 21, the Congress MLA said the project was proposed during the BJP rule, when Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister. The proposal was studied further after the Congress came to power.

“The government estimated that the project incurs an expenditure of ₹20,000 crore. I too conveyed my opinion on the project to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. Both assured me that the government will not take up the project,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to protests by people, activists, environmentalists, and seers of Sagar taluk opposing the proposed project, the MLA said they need not to worry about the project.

“People of Sagar have already suffered because of dam projects. Hundreds of families have been displaced. They are worried about the impact of another project. I have conveyed the feelings of the common people to the government,” Mr. Gopalakrishna stated.

With regard to farmers’ protest over grant of land for people displaced due to dam projects in the district, the MLA said, “Now the matter is in court. The Congress government has designated efficient advocates to handle the case.” He claimed that BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra had failed to resolve the issue.

Mr. Gopalakrishna said the government would not evict farmers who own less than three acres of land. “The Forest Minister has given clear instructions to people who own less than three acres of land. We will stand by such farmers,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.