Sagar MLA appeals to Forest Dept. to give clearance for power lines to Urulagallu village

March 06, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Sagar MLA, Belur Gopal Krishna has urged the officers of the Forest Department to give clearance to lay a power line for the residents of Urulagallu village, located amidst a forest in Sagar taluk.

Speaking at a public meeting at Bhanukuli in Sagar taluk on Wednesday, Mr. Gopal Krishna said the residents of Urulagallu had no power supply for the last 60 years. The Forest Department officials had been opposing any work to take power lines to the village. “How long should people suffer? Power supply is essential for a human habitat. You should consider their plea and give clearance,” he told the officers of the Forest Department who were also present at the meeting.

The MLA also raised objections to the officers clearing encroachments without prior notice. “We have been demanding a joint survey of land involving officers of both the Revenue and Forest departments. Don’t disturb farmers until the survey is over. Even when you take back the land, do not cut the trees,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that he would convene a meeting of officers to resolve the problems being faced by the people of Urulagallu village.

Prasanna Patagar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), and other officers were present in the meeting.

