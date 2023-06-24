ADVERTISEMENT

Sagar Memorial Block opened in Alanahalli Govt. School

June 24, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A two-classroom block jointly constructed by Mysore Elite Round Table 256 and Mysore Elite Ladies Circle 141 at Alanahalli Government Higher Primary School in Mysuru was inaugurated recently.

The new Sagar Memorial Block has been dedicated to a member of the Mysore Elite Round Table 256 Sagar Gowda, who passed away recently in a road accident. The classroom was constructed at a cost of ₹15.5 lakh, a statement said.

The Chairman of Mysore Elite Round Table 256 S. Pavan Bargi and Chairperson of Mysore Elite Ladies Circle 256 Shruthi Pavan Shroff were present at the inauguration.

