April 16, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Congress candidate Sagar Khandre filed his nomination papers in Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday.

According to the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer, the 26-year-old Mr. Khandre owns assets worth ₹14.26 crore.

Mr. Khandre, who is the son of Minister Eshwar Khandre, has moveable assets worth ₹57,26,367. His immovable assets are worth ₹12,86,47,563. He has liabilities of ₹1.5 crore.