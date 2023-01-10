Sagar bandh: Pro-Hindutva activists take out protest march over attempt to attack youth

January 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Hassan

Tension prevailed in Sagar town on Tuesday as pro-Hindutva groups and the BJP took out a procession condemning the alleged attempt to murder a Hindutva activist. They had given a call for Sagar bandh on the day. Sameer, a resident of the town, allegedly attempted to murder Sunil, in the town on Monday morning.

Following the incident, the activists gave a call for Sagar bandh on Tuesday. The activists went around the city in the morning and ensured commercial establishments were closed in support of the bandh call. Many shopkeepers had closed their business establishments voluntarily. They raised slogans demanding action against the accused.

The protesters had a heated argument with police, who stopped them from closing shops forcibly. The sellers at the fish market were not ready to close the shops citing that they had invested money to purchase fish for the day. If they could not do business on the day, the investment would go waste. The police maintained that they would provide security for those who wish to continue their business.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa, speaking to media persons, said the protest march was taken out to demand police action against those take law into their hands. “The police have been given lathis and guns. They have to use them when required”, he said. He also appreciated the police for arresting the accused within hours after the incident.

The police arrested three accused - Sameer, Imian and Mansoor - in connection with the attempt to murder Sunil. G.K. Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, told presspersons that complainant Sunil had teased Sameer’s sister repeatedly for the last four months. Sameer, who had learnt about this, did warn Sunil. Both had telephonic conversations in the past. Sunil also had called Sameer once and wanted his sister’s contact number. The police had verified the call records.

“On Monday morning also Sunil teased Sameer and made some comments while the latter was near a lodge. Sameer, a goat-rearer, has kept a hatchet meant for cutting grass, in his two-wheeler. He took it out and attempted to attack Sunil”, he said.

Further, the SP said the public should inform the police, if there were any criminal activities. “Nobody should take law into their hands. If there is any issue, they should bring it to the notice of police. We will resolve them. Instead, if anybody takes law into their hands, we will arrest them”, he said. The police are ascertaining the role of other two arrested. They had come to Sagar to play a cricket match and they stayed in a lodge in the town.

Meanwhile, family members of Sameer, held a press conference. His sister said Sunil stayed close to their place and he had been teasing her for several months. “Since the row over hijab began, Sunil used to follow me on my way to college and ask me to take out the hijab. He would also urge me to give up the religion. He did this many times and I had informed my family members. It seems my brother did attempt to warn him yesterday”, she said. She is final year student in the first grade college in Sagar.