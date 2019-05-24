Karnataka

Saffron party on top in Belagavi, Chikkodi

BJP’s Suresh Angadi celebrates after his victory in Belagavi on Thursday.

BJP’s Suresh Angadi celebrates after his victory in Belagavi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

The BJP won Belagavi and Chikkodi Lok Sabha segments by huge margins on Thursday.

Suresh Angadi won his fourth term from Belagavi, and Anna Saheb Jolle will begin his first term in Chikkodi after defeating veteran Congressman Prakash Hukkeri.

Officials first counted the postal ballots. Around 3,000 postal ballots were received in Belagavi and around 1,590 in Chikkodi.

Senior BJP leader Prabhakar Kore has called for the resignations of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao. “This is a rejection of the opportunistic alliance between the Congress and the JD(S),” Mr. Kore added.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 3:34:26 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

