Safety training programme for rly. staff held

Frontline workers of railways including loco pilots and assistant loco pilots were imparted training on safety related issues in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mysuru division of South-Western Railway on Friday conducted a safety training programme for loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and train managers and other frontline staff involved in train operations. The day- long programme was inaugurated by Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, and .Alok Tiwari, Principal Chief Saftey Officer, South Western Railway.The programme was conducted by .Subhash Hegde, corporate trainer and NLP (Neurolinguistics programming) practitioner and facilitator. The training involved facilitation, discussion, interpersonal style questionnaires, facilitator guided activity, videos and written feedback from participations. Mr.Tiwari said the safety training module will go a long way in reducing the fatal accidents attributed to lack of awareness and stress to railway frontline staff due to work life imbalances. ADVERTISEMENT

