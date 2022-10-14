Safety training programme for rly. staff held

The Hindu Bureau
October 14, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Frontline workers of railways including loco pilots and assistant loco pilots were imparted training on safety related issues in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mysuru division of South-Western Railway on Friday conducted a safety training programme for loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and train managers and other frontline staff involved in train operations. The day- long programme was inaugurated by Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, and .Alok Tiwari, Principal Chief Saftey Officer, South Western Railway.The programme was conducted by .Subhash Hegde, corporate trainer and NLP (Neurolinguistics programming) practitioner and facilitator. The training involved facilitation, discussion, interpersonal style questionnaires, facilitator guided activity, videos and written feedback from participations. Mr.Tiwari said the safety training module  will go a long way in reducing the fatal accidents attributed to lack of awareness and stress to railway frontline staff due to work life imbalances.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app