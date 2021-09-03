Safety measures sought

Hassan

03 September 2021 19:04 IST

Representatives of the Wildlife Conservation Action Team (Wild Cat - C) on Friday appealed to the Chikkamagaluru district administration to take measures for the safety of tourists visiting the district.

Shreedev Hulikere, Managing Trustee of the organisation, and others met senior officers and submitted a memorandum in this regard. They made the appeal in view of the attack on environmentalist D.V. Girish and his friends at Kambihalli on August 30 by a group of people allegedly for objecting to eve-teasing. The accused had allegedly passed lewd comments about a minor girl.

Appreciating the efforts of the police in arresting the accused, the organisation said that strong measures were necessary to avoid such incidents in the future. “Many tourists visit the district regularly. Similarly, many people visit the place for study purposes. There were incidents of some miscreants creating fear among the visitors. Because of a few miscreants, the district should not get bad image”, Mr. Hulikere said.

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay has said seven of the eight accused had been arrested. The police teams had been sent to Ballari and Bengaluru to arrest the accused.