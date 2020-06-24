Safety measures for students travelling to exam centres

The Hassan district administration has directed the rapid response teams of the Forest Department to be alert in the elephant-affected areas to ensure safety for SSLC students travelling to examination centres. The exams begin on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, in a press conference here on Wednesday, said the Forest Department staff had been given instructions on the safety of students. “The rapid response teams will be monitoring the movement of elephant herds every day. The safety of children is paramount”, he said.

The administration has held talks with KSRTC officers to provide bus services for students reaching the examination centres from remote places. The Education Department has made a list of 2,952 students who would require bus services. The KSRTC would run 142 buses to help them.

As many as 21,357 students would be appearing for the examination at 89 centres. Additional rooms had been reserved in all centres for students with COVID symptoms. “There are no centres located in contaminated zones. However, two students staying put in contaminated zones will be appearing for the exams. We will make separate arrangements for their travel to the examination centre”, the DC said.

Each student will get two washable masks at the examination centre on the first day. All examination centres had been sanitized and around 15 to 20 students would be allotted to each room. “The exams will start at 10.30 a.m. However, the centres will be open at 7.30 a.m. We have made arrangements for the students to study before the examination hour in the centre”, said K.S. Prakash, Deputy Director of Public Instructions.