Safety and security will be in place at new Yuva Dasara venue, assures Minister

The venue of Yuva Dasara, one of the most popular Dasara events, which has been shifted to the city outskirts near Uttanahalli temple close to the ring road, will have necessary safety and security for those coming to watch the concerts. The new venue on an 80-acre plot is spacious and can accommodate nearly 80,000 people, said Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the reasons for shifting the venue is space constraints in the previous venue and the expectation of a large turnout of people for this year’s event with the big names in the entertainment industry including top singers and music composers performing, the Minister told a press conference here on Monday.

However, police deployment, safety and security measures, facilities like mobile toilets etc., would be in place and steps in this regard had already been discussed, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mahadevappa said he inspected the venue with the officials and gave them directions on what must be done. The road leading to the venue from the circle at Uttanahalli will be brightly illuminated for safety reasons and arrangements will be made for operating buses to the venue (either from the city centre or the city bus stand).

The event will take place from October 6 to 10, noted music composers Ilayaraja, A.R. Rahman, and singer Shreya Ghoshal are performing on various days. The turn-out will be higher and arrangements are being made accordingly, he added.

The Minister said the previous venue Maharaja College Grounds could accommodate around 25,000 to 30,000 crowds. The Uttanahalli venue can accommodate nearly 70,000 to 80,000 people per show. Whatever precautions need to be taken will be taken, with police bandobast and safety measures like lighting for one km distance from the ring road circle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Mahadevappa said he had already told the KSRTC to ply buses to the Yuva Dasara venue. Number of buses that have to be operated and other details will be worked out later by the officials, he added.

Tickets

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said two more categories of tickets for Yuva Dasara have been introduced following public feedback (who had described the tickets in ₹8,000 and ₹5,000 denominations as expensive). Along with diamond and platinum categories, silver and gold category tickets in lesser denominations of ₹1,500 and ₹2,500 respectively have been introduced, and tickets are already available for purchase on bookmyshow.

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that only front-row seats have tickets and the rest of the seats are free. Only 10,000 seats will be ticketed and the remaining seats are free. Whoever wants to watch the show with dedicated seats, can buy the tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

With regard to the sponsors, the Deputy Commissioner said the response has been better than last year and the details will be shared soon as the process is still on. Once the sponsors are finalised, a formal announcement will be made, he replied.

On the occasion, the Minister released the posters of various Dasara events.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.