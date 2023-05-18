ADVERTISEMENT

Safeguarding Karnataka’s interest will be top priority, tweet Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar

May 18, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress party said Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister and D.K. Shivakumar will be the only Deputy CM of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar with CM-designate Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: File photo

Soon after the Congress announced its Chief Ministerial and Deputy Chief Ministerial candidates in Karnataka on May 18, both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar tweeted: “we are united to safeguard the interest of the people of Karnataka”.

The Congress party said Mr Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister and Mr Shivakumar will be the only Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Mr Siddaramaiah, who will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 20, tweeted: “pro-people, transparency, corruption-free administration will be given, besides implementation of all guarantees promised by the Congress party”.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who will be the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, tweeted “Karnataka’s secure future and our peoples’ welfare is our priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that”.

