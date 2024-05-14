Safe drinking water supply to rural areas: Water quality test using Field Testing Kits, sample screening advised in Mysuru

While instructing the Executive Officers of the taluk panchayats in Mysuru district to directly monitor the quality of drinking water supplied in rural areas, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri has given directions for conducting water quality tests using the Field Testing Kit (FTK) and ascertain bacteriological parameters in water samples to check water quality and ensure there was no water contamination.

Also, the officers have to ensure that the water sources are free from contaminants and solid wastes dumped closer to water sources including borewells have to be cleared immediately to prevent contamination of water sources, she said, while presiding over a meeting here.

During the video conference to discuss drinking water problems, she said sewage flow near borewells has to be prevented to prohibit contamination. The water quality has to be checked before any problem arises over drinking water.

If necessary, the services of the Gram Panchayats’ staff, and Asha and Sakhi workers can be availed with regard to works on drinking water distribution and quality checking. The JJM pipeline and other water pipes have to be repaired or replaced if necessary to ensure there was no disruption in the supply. Timely water quality tests need to be carried out for checking the purity of water sources, she advised.

In view of a rise in cholera and dengue cases, the local authorities have to make sure there is no water stagnation in drains and all clogged drains have to be cleared. Steps must be taken to prevent water logging.

Registration is a must if water supply is being done through tankers.

The registration has to be done in the respective taluk offices. At the same time, water supplied through tankers has to be checked for its quality. The storage sources and also supply points also need to be checked for their cleanliness. A report in this regard has to be submitted to her office after determining all the quality issues raised, the CEO told the meeting.

In case of any water crisis in any area, water, as directed by the Deputy Commissioner, can be distributed through tankers after registering the same in the tanker management mobile app. But, the cleanliness of the tanker had to be confirmed before the measure was taken, she directed.

Last week, as a precautionary measure, the Deputy Commissioner, K.V. Rajendra had asked for identifying private borewells for sourcing water in case of a problem in the days ahead and directed the officers to take all necessary steps for addressing the problems and ensuring supply to the affected villages. The officers had also been asked to prepare a list of lakes and the lakes that needed de-siltation since lakes play a key role in addressing water problems during drought. The officers had been asked to take strict measures against those who drill borewells without any permission from the competent authorities. The drilling of borewells without permission has been on the rise and such acts need to be dealt with legally. Also, the failed and defunct borewells need to be covered to avert any untoward incidents, the DC told the officers during the meeting here to deal with the water scarcity. The public in the district has been asked to call control room 1077 in case of any water crisis and grievances.