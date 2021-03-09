Safari to be affected at Bandipur on Friday

Mysuru

09 March 2021 23:02 IST

Wildlife safari at Bandipur for walk-in tourists will be affected on March 12 as all the eco-tourism vehicles will be deployed for fire protection works. Natesh, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said this will not affect those who have made online bookings.

He said the safari bookings for Friday will be honoured but no tickets will be issued at the counter for walk-in tourists on that day.

