Safari Karmachari Commission promises facilities to pourakarmikas

The Safari Karmachari Commission will recommend free education from primary to degree classes for children of pourakarmikas and ensure proper facilities and amenities to them.

This was stated by the Commission Chairperson M. Shivana at Chamarajanagar on Wednesday. Mr. Shivanna also said that in case of those who were studying in private educational institutions, it will be recommended that their fee be reimbursed by the government.

Mr. Shivanna who held an extensive interaction with pourakaramikas said he had toured different districts in the State and was aware of the issues that need to be resolved and has issued suitable instructions to the officials in this regard. The commission has also recommended ensuring job security for all pourakarmikas, construction of proper resthouses for the workers engaged in civic works, distribution of proper uniforms and safety kits among others.

‘’I have toured more than 25 districts in the State so far and the commission has received a memorandum from pourakarmikas from across the State and was aware of the issues, and suitable measures are being put in place to resolve some of the pending grievances,” he added. The commission has studied various reports on the general socio-economic and educational status of pourakarmikas and their children and was committed to their comprehensive development, said Mr. Shivanna.

Manual scavenging

He said that manual scavenging has been banned by law and only mechanized contraptions have to be used for cleaning UGD sewers. In the event that there were reports of manual scavenging, the incidents were investigated and those guilty were being prosecuted, said Mr. Shivanna. A survey has also been undertaken to find out if the practice of manual scavenging existed in any part of the State so that stringent measures could be taken to put an end to it, he added.

Salary delays

Mr. Shivanna also interacted with pourakarmikas who complained about the delay in disbursal of salaries and wages. The pourakarmikas said that salary and wages being their only source of income, any delay in its disbursal would disrupt their routine.

Mr. Shivanna promised the pourakarmikas that delay in disbursal of wages would not be tolerated and suitable directions would be issued to the concerned authorities. He observed that delay in payments will force the workers to avail loan from money lenders paying hefty interest or be debt trapped.

The officials were also instructed to ensure that the pourakarmikas are subjected to regular medical checks.