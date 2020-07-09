Safari at Kabini backwaters suspended due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Mysuru

59 COVID-19 positive cases and 1 death were reported in Mysuru on Wednesday

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the district, the authorities have suspended safari at the Kabini backwaters which is among the most popular spots for wildlife afficionados and tourists.

Kabini backwaters — best known for wildlife sightings — in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district abuts both Nagarahole and Bandipur tiger reserves and was reopened for tourists only last month as part of the graded unlocking that commenced on June 8th. But Mysuru is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases since the last few days. There were 59 positive cases and 1 death reported on Wednesday while there are 253 active cases in all.

The Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said in his order that the ban is necessitated to curb the spread of the pandemic and drew attention to the similar restrictions in place in Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts.

The authorities have also banned booking of accommodation in hotels, resorts and homestays in HD Kote which has witnessed an increase in tourist footfall from Mysuru and surrounding areas post unlocking.

However, those who have already checked-in will not be forced out but instructions have been issued to cancel the advance bookings of the tourists yet to arrive, with due intimation to them. The homestays, hotels and resorts have also been directed not to accept any fresh reservation until further orders.

Mr.Mahesh Kumar, Director, Nagarahole National Park, said there will be no safari with effect from Friday and apart from Kabini backwaters, safari starting from Veerahosahalli and Kutta points are also suspended.

Even the neighbouring Chamarajanagar district has invoked a ban and all tourist places including Bandipur tiger reserve, is out of bounds for public.