Safai Karmacharis take out protest march

December 19, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Condemning the removal of 95 Dalit Safai Karmacharis serving at Hubballi Railway Station and demanding that they be reinstated and that their various other demands be fulfilled, scores of Safai Karmacharis took out a semi-naked protest march in Hubballi on Monday.

The cleaning workers are on an indefinite agitation, which has entered the third day now. Their main demand is reinstatement of 95 workers who had been working at Hubballi Railway Station for the last two decades.

According to the workers, the 95 Dalit workers were suddenly removed from service by proprietor of U.P.-based King Security Guards Services Private Limited Vineet Tiwari on December 16.

Addressing the protestors, president of the Dharwad District SC/ST Pourakarmika and Employees Association Vijay Guntral said that the contractor has in violation of the rules of the contract given sub-contract to a local.

The local who has taken the sub-contract is an aide of incumbent Hubballi MLA and the workers are being exploited. Although the workers have been on agitation for the last three days, neither the Railways officials nor the contractor met the workers to at least listen to their grievances, he said.

The protesting workers submitted memoranda to the general manager of South Western Railway, the divisional railway manager and the Assistant Labour Commissioner seeking their intervention to stop the injustice to workers and also seeking fulfilment of their various demands.

Uma Junnappanavar, Pavanamma Selam, Vinod Kundaragi and Mary P. who took part in the agitation collapsed during the protest and they have now been admitted in hospital.

The other demands of the workers are release of balance amount of their wages, facilities, including holidays, DA, gratuity, payment of wages for extra hours of work and job security for workers.