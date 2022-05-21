Safai Karmachari Commission to crack down on contract labour

The State Safari Karmachari Commission will crack down on the practice of engaging pourakarmikas on contract and issue notices to the management concerned and organisation heads.

This was stated by commission Chairman M. Shivanna after listening to the grievances of 14 outsourced workers employed in the Mysuru Divisional Railway and whose contract was terminated without citing any reason.

Mr. Shivanna said the railway authorities deflect the blame on the contractor as these workers were outsourced and say that the onus of responsibility rests with the contractor. But as principle employer paying for the workers, the railways have to take responsibility, said Mr. Shivanna adding that he will exercise the judicial power vested with him to register a case against the heads concerned for the lapse.

‘’Besides, I will speak to the National Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and seek action against the railway authorities,” said Mr. Shivanna.

The 14 workers whose services were terminated were deployed in the DRM’s office and were working since 10 years. They staged a demonstration in front of the DRM’s office on Saturday and raised slogans against the contractor besides seeking the intervention of the State Safai Karmachari Commission.

In reply to a question, Mr. Shivanna said that though the State has abolished contract labour and the principle employer has to remit the salaries directly to the workers account, the railways, KSRTC and a few other organisations including local civic bodies, were continuing with contract labour. This is a violation of the law and hence the Safai Karmachari Commission will crack down on such practices, Mr. Shivanna added.

There are already 350 cases pending before the commission pertaining to illegal termination of pourakarmikas or employing them on contract and summarily terminating them of which about 10 cases have been resolved.

‘’I am in the process of discussing the issue with the key organsational heads across the State to put an end to contract labour,” said Mr. Shivanna. He claimed that a recent interaction with the heads of the KSRTC was fruitful and the management had assured to initiate action to curb outsourcing and employing pourakarmikas on contract.

The Safari Karmachari Commission head said there was exploitation of the workers by the contractors and even the minimum wages were not being paid.