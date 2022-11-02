Safai Karmachari Commission chairman for thrust on education of pourakarmikas’ children

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU  
November 02, 2022 18:09 IST

The State government was laying emphasis on education and the children of pourakarmikas should make the best use of it and empower themselves and seek alternative careers.

This was stated by State Safai Karmachari Commission chairperson M. Shivanna here on Wednesday while interacting with the pouramarmikas.  

 He said the children of pourakarmikas should not follow in their parents’ footsteps but instead educate themselves and opt for other careers and enter the mainstream of the society.

 ‘’Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken up various measures for the uplift of the downtrodden section of the society and parents should ensure that their children are not bereft of education and make the best use of the facilities and programmes launched by the government’, he added.

Mr. Shivanna also sought to know whether they were receiving the benefits due to them from various projects launched by the government.

Mr.Shivanna interacted with school students at Kuduremala in Saraswathipuram where he apprised himself of the condition of the school. Senior officials of the Mysuru City Corporation and other departments were present.

