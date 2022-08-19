Sadhbahavana Dina observed two days ahead of Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

After dropping Jawaharlal Nehru from the list of freedom fighters in the State’s official media advertisement ahead of Independence Day, the Karnataka government has kicked up a new controversy by advancing the date of ‘Sadbhavana Dina’ to August 18, 2022, while it was earlier observed on August 20 to coincide with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Sadbhavana Dina has been observed since 1992 on the theme of national integration and communal harmony. On the day, students take oath to work for harmony in all universities, schools and colleges. Traditionally, a photo of Rajiv Gandhi is also kept before which they take the pledge.

However this year, the government issued on order on August 16, advancing the date by two days. Interestingly, the order read, “Like every year this year too the government has decided to celebrate Sadbhavana Dina on August 18.” It makes no mention of advancing of the date or reason to do so. As per the order, the day was observed in schools and colleges, but without any mention of the late Rajiv Gandhi.

‘Erasing history’

Congress has criticised this as yet another move by the BJP to “undermine the sacrifices of martyrs of the country.” Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “They are trying to erase the history of martyrs through the politics of revenge. It is foolish to believe that Rajiv Gandhi’s sacrifice can be erased by the government and the Education Minister with an order.”