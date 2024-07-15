Sadbhavana Manch inaugurated

Jamaat E Islami Hindu inaugurated Sadbhavana Manch, an organisation aimed at working towards communal harmony, in Belagavi on Sunday.

The organisation was inaugurated at an event at Shanti Sandesh Sadan in Belagavi. Various religious leaders spoke of the importance of communal harmony. They said that the Sadbhavana Manch could work towards eradicating the mistrust and suspicion among followers of various faiths. Harmony is the need of hour, they stressed.

Muhammad Kunhi, manager, Shanti Prakashana, explained the objectives of Sadbhavana Manch. He expressed concern that various lies were being spread by some vested interests to create division among people, that was harmful to the society. “Religion has taught us lessons about taking everyone along and to create unity, and not division. All religions are opposed to thoughts that divide people. It is our responsibility to work towards building a society where there is mutual love, trust and respect,” he said.

Mokshatmananda Swami of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Madiwala Rajayogindra Swami of Rajaguru Sansthan Kalmat, Kittur, Father Freddy Raj, Gyani Prabhjot Singh, Rajyogini B.K. Vidya, Belgami Mohammad Sad, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Karnataka unit, and Mohammad Salim, national vice president, Shahed Memon, president district unit, and others were present.