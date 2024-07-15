GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sadbhavana Manch inaugurated

Published - July 15, 2024 10:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Various religious leaders gather for the inauguration of Sadbhavana Manch at an event organised by Jamaat E Islami Hindu in Belagavi on Sunday.

Various religious leaders gather for the inauguration of Sadbhavana Manch at an event organised by Jamaat E Islami Hindu in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Jamaat E Islami Hindu inaugurated Sadbhavana Manch, an organisation aimed at working towards communal harmony, in Belagavi on Sunday.

The organisation was inaugurated at an event at Shanti Sandesh Sadan in Belagavi. Various religious leaders spoke of the importance of communal harmony. They said that the Sadbhavana Manch could work towards eradicating the mistrust and suspicion among followers of various faiths. Harmony is the need of hour, they stressed.

Muhammad Kunhi, manager, Shanti Prakashana, explained the objectives of Sadbhavana Manch. He expressed concern that various lies were being spread by some vested interests to create division among people, that was harmful to the society. “Religion has taught us lessons about taking everyone along and to create unity, and not division. All religions are opposed to thoughts that divide people. It is our responsibility to work towards building a society where there is mutual love, trust and respect,” he said.

Mokshatmananda Swami of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Madiwala Rajayogindra Swami of Rajaguru Sansthan Kalmat, Kittur, Father Freddy Raj, Gyani Prabhjot Singh, Rajyogini B.K. Vidya, Belgami Mohammad Sad, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Karnataka unit, and Mohammad Salim, national vice president, Shahed Memon, president district unit, and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.