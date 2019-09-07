Sadashiva panel report: SC groups seek seer’s support

Groups supportive of internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes prescribed by the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission Report met Pejawar seer Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swami here on Saturday and sought his backing for the implementation of the proposals.

The Nyayamurthy A.J. Sadashiva Ayoga Varadi Jaari Horata Samanvaya Samiti, comprising members drawn from Madiga, Samagar, Chammar, Mochi and 58 other sub-castes, said there were social inequality prevailing among 101 groups within the Scheduled Castes, which need to be resolved.

The leaders, who approached the seer, said the State government had constituted the Justice Sadashiva Committee, whose terms of reference included a detailed inquiry to ascertain whether the reservation was benefiting all sub-castes within a community eligible for the benefits. The commission report was submitted to the State government in 2012 and it recommended internal reservation for sub-castes out of the 15% Scheduled Castes quota.

There were 18 signatories to the memorandum submitted to the seer by office-bearers of various groups. They urged the seer to use his good offices with the government to prevail upon it to implement the recommendations.