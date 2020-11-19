Sadananda Gowda tests positive

Bengaluru

19 November 2020 18:33 IST

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Confirming this, Mr. Gowda tweeted that: “After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe.”

He is the second Union Minister from Karnataka after Mr. Suresh Angadi to test positive for the pandemic.