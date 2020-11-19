Karnataka

Sadananda Gowda tests positive

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Confirming this, Mr. Gowda tweeted that: “After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe.”

He is the second Union Minister from Karnataka after Mr. Suresh Angadi to test positive for the pandemic.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2020 6:34:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sadananda-gowda-tests-positive/article33133457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY