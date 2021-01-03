Sadananda Gowda hospitalised after drop in blood sugar level, condition stable

The Union Minister had stopped near a hotel in Chitradurga where he complained of dizziness and extreme fatigue

The Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertiliser D.V. Sadananda Gowda was rushed to Bengaluru on Sunday and admitted at a private hospital after he suffered from a possible hypoglycemia in Chitradurga while on his way from Shivamogga.

The Minister was returning to Bengaluru after attending the special meeting of the State BJP on Sunday in which Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel among others participated.

Sources said that Mr. Gowda had stopped near a hotel in Chitradurga where he complained of dizziness and extreme fatigue. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was administered first aid besides monitoring his health condition. Once he recovered, Mr. Gowda was advised to be rushed to Bengaluru for further monitoring. A green corridor was created to enable the Union Minister to reach the city quickly.

"Mr. Gowda was brought to Aster CMI hospital at 4.45 p.m. His condition is stable and will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours," a statement from Aster CMI Hospital said on Sunday evening.

The former Chief Minister, currently representing Bengaluru North in Lok Sabha, later took to twitter to say that his health condition is stable. "My health is stable. I was tired as sugar levels in blood had gone down. I am doing well now. All parameters including Echo and ECG are normal. I thank everyone who wished me a speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Incidentally, the Union Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in the third week of November. He had recovered and returned to work.