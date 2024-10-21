ADVERTISEMENT

Sacrifices made by policemen on duty will remain in the hearts of people, says judge

Updated - October 21, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District and Sessions judge B.S. Rekha has compared the services of police personnel with that of soldiers guarding the borders during the Police Commemoration Day programme in Yadgir on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the programme, Ms. Rekha said that police personnel protect people, while ensuring peace in society. “Due to their services, people are living a fearless life,” she added.

“Police personnel are discharging duty, though they have their family commitments. Sometimes, they sacrifice their valuable lives for the people. Such sacrifices will always remain in the hearts of people,” the judge said.

Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha said that 216 police personnel have sacrificed their lives while on duty in the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Laveesh Ordia, Additional Superintendent of Police S.P. Dharanesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Javeed Inamdar, Circle Inspector of Police Sunil Mulimani and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US