Sacrifices made by policemen on duty will remain in the hearts of people, says judge

Updated - October 21, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Principal District and Sessions judge B.S. Rekha has compared the services of police personnel with that of soldiers guarding the borders during the Police Commemoration Day programme in Yadgir on Monday.

Inaugurating the programme, Ms. Rekha said that police personnel protect people, while ensuring peace in society. “Due to their services, people are living a fearless life,” she added.

“Police personnel are discharging duty, though they have their family commitments. Sometimes, they sacrifice their valuable lives for the people. Such sacrifices will always remain in the hearts of people,” the judge said.

Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha said that 216 police personnel have sacrificed their lives while on duty in the country.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Laveesh Ordia, Additional Superintendent of Police S.P. Dharanesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Javeed Inamdar, Circle Inspector of Police Sunil Mulimani and others were present.

Published - October 21, 2024 09:38 pm IST

