Sacrifices made by lakhs of people during freedom struggle recalled

August 15, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur addressing the 77th Independence Day programme in Yadgir on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hoisting the national flag at the 77th Independent Day celebrations in Yadgir and Raichur districts on Tuesday, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil reiterated their party’s commitment to implementing the guarantee schemes.

Recalling the sacrifices made by freedom fighters during the freedom struggle, the Ministers emphasised the need for the citizens of the country to participate in nation building activities and in the country’s growth.

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil receiving a guard of honor during the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Raichur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

“India finally got Independence after many years of struggle made by our people against the British. Lakhs of people sacrificed their lives for freedom,” Mr. Darshanapur said.

Listing out the programmes of the Congress government in the State, Mr. Darshanapur and Mr. Patil said that five guarantees promised to the people of State will definitely change the lifestyle of the people and bring in economic stability among the common man.

“Shakti, Anna Bhagya and Gruha Jyothi schemes have already been implemented and Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi schemes are going to be implemented soon,” they said.

These five guarantees will certainly help the poor. “The Congress has committed itself to implement the guarantees whatever the situation. We will keep the promises that we made to the people during the Assembly elections,” they said.

