Sack Vijayendra, save BJP, says Yatnal

“The BJP cannot function properly in Karnataka until B.Y. Vijayendra remains the State unit president. The party high command should replace him if it wants to save the party,” party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Friday.

“I have told the party high command that the party is failing in its duties in the State. I have asked them to save the party by sacking Mr. Vijayendra from the post and not to invite his father and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to any party function,” he said.

To a query, he said that he will not participate in any party function or activity that is organised by Mr. Vijayendra.

He was speaking to reporters after the Rajyotsava celebrations.

“In my own district of Vijayapura, I was fighting a lone battle against the Waqf issue for years. The State unit and party unit president Mr. Vijayendra did not support me,” he said.

“Now, all of a sudden, he sends a team of leaders to Vijayapura district to raise the issue. What does it mean? Where was he all these years? Does it mean that Mr. Vijayendra was doing adjustment politics with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar till now?,” Mr. Yatnal asked.